Body

Mrs. Robin Marie Willis, age 55, of Dahlonega passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a short illness.

Robin was born in Suffern, New York on January 19, 1965. She was preceded in death by her mother Kokie Slep. Robin was raised in Sarasota, Florida. She attended Middle Tennessee State University, after that she met her love, Robert Edward Willis. After 35 years of being together, 33 of that a wonderful marriage, Robin and Ed made a beautiful life. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. One word to describe Robin was selfless. In addition to loving her family and friends, she also reached out to her beloved community in Dahlonega, Georgia.

Robin volunteered extensively in the community. In 2009 she was director of Leadership Lumpkin. She co-chaired with her husband the July 4th activities downtown for four years. She gave six years of volunteer service to the 6th Gap Bike Race. Robin was a member of Dahlonega Presbyterian Church. She loved to travel, spend time on the beach, watch The Food Network, and was a confirmed foodie. Robin worked in many of the stores on the Dahlonega square. Most recently you may have been greeted by her kindness and contagious smile at West Cleaners.

Survivors include her husband Ed Willis, Dahlonega; daughter Jackie Willis, Stone Mountain; son Thomas Willis Chattanooga, TN; dad and step mom John and Karen Slep, Elijay; sister and brother in law Laura and John Gassler, Georgetown, S.C.; brothers and sisters in law Kurt and Dora Slep, Charleston, N.C.; Scot and Lucy Slep Rocky Mount, N.C.; Shawn and Raven Slep Cumming; brother Derek Slep, Chattanooga, TN; special family friend Dea Devereaux, Dahlonega; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services were held November 14, 2020 at Dahlonega Memorial Park. The Rev. Frank Colladay will officiate. Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

To share a memory of Robin or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533.