Mrs. Lynne Ellen Smejkal, age 58, of Dahlonega passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.

Mrs. Smejkal was born in Troy, New York on November 14, 1961 to the late Edwin Jr. and Dorothy Rourke Stevens.

Mrs. Smejkal was a loving mother and her two girls were most important in her life. One of her greatest joys was watching her daughter Sam ride horses. Mrs. Smejkal’s reach was way beyond the walls and halls at Hembree Springs Elementary School where she taught. She loved her students and developed personal relationships with them to help them succeed in their education.

She is survived by her daughters Alex Smejkal, Alpharetta, and Sam Smejkal, Dahlonega; and brother Ned and Janet Stevens, New York.

Mrs. Smejkal’s wishes were to be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

