Dovie Lou Anderson Walden Myers Originally from Dahlonega

Body

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Mrs. Dovie Lou Anderson Walden Myers passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving children and family. She will always be remembered as a joyful lady who never met a stranger. Anyone who met her loved her and her contagious smile.

Dovie was born on August 15, 1938 to Charlie and Carrie Bell Albertson Anderson in Dahlonega, GA. In 1956 she married John Luke “Jay” Walden and together they raised six children during their 37 years of marriage until Jay’s passing in 1993. She later married Mr. Richard Myers who passed in 2014.

Dovie, affectionately called “Nanny” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Dovie was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Magdaline and Willie Morrison, and brother-in-law Hal Barrett.

She is survived by her children and their spouses; Cathy and Ricky Phillips, Phyllis and Earl Fain, Ricky and Judy Walden, Stevie and Pat Walden, Christine and Edward Reed, Penny and Reggie Couch, sister, Brenda Barrett, sister and brother-in-law Bonnie and Ronnie Barnes, 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great-grandchildren, Ricky and Donna Myers and RHDonna and Benny Shubert, and her extended family from her marriage to Mr. Richard Myers.

Funeral Services were held November 27, 2020 at Barrett Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment followed at Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery in Dahlonega. The Rev. Chris Anderson and Rev. Les Fuller officiated.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Northeast Ga. Medical Center Hospice. They were a blessing to our mother and us. We love you Devira and Tiffany. Thanks for all you have done.

To leave the family a condolence or share a memory please visit www.barretfh.com

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.