Body

Jasmine Skylar Luke, age 19, of Dahlonega, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Gainesville, Georgia on September 19, 2001, she was a daughter of Bryan Joseph Luke of Canton, Georgia & Misty Leann Jenkins Jones of Demorest, Georgia. Skylar graduated from Lumpkin County High School in the Spring of 2020. She had a passion for life and the ability to make friends everywhere that she went. Skylar embraced the opportunity to make herself the best person she could become. At Sequoyah High School, she was active in debate, speech, and was a member of the Thespian Society. Skylar was known for her beautiful smile and her passion to learn. She started at the University of North Georgia on the Gainesville campus and quickly became involved with the Politically Incorrect Club, where she served as Secretary. Skylar also had a love for foreign languages and hoped to continue to learn during her many travels. She was passionate about her animals, especially her pets, Teddy & Duke. In her spare time, Skylar volunteered at the Lumpkin County Animal Shelter as well as the Cobb County Animal Shelter and enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite adventures included shopping in New York, New York; sightseeing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sedona, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. But her most favorite place was Key West, Florida where she loved snorkeling, exploring, the local history, and swimming with the dolphins. Most of all, Skylar loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her siblings, friends, and her boyfriend, Jesup. She attended Unity Baptist Church as well as The Point Church of Toccoa.

Skylar was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Joseph Gasses, Sr. of Monticello; David & Nancy Luke of Camilla, GA; Rupert & Lucy Jenkins of Clarkesville, GA; Benny & Helen Barrs of Clarkesville, GA; Mac & Margaret Morrison of Vidalia, GA;; & aunt, April Diann Jenkins.

Survivors include mother & stepfather, Misty & Jason Jones of Demorest, GA; father & step-mother, Bryan & Shana Luke of Canton, GA; siblings, Jayce Jones; Layla Jones; Bryanna Luke; & Charlie Luke; grandparents, David III & JoAnn Luke of Dahlonega, GA; Leon & Diann Jenkins of Clarkesville, GA; Jimmy & Debby Jones of Columbus, GA; Sandi & Charlie Williams of Woodstock, GA; Eddie & Linda Lewis of Macon, GA; great-grandmother, Ann W. Gasses of Monticello, GA; uncles & aunts, Chris & Connie Jenkins; Benji & Tina Jenkins; David IV & Shawn Luke; Jim Bob & Amber Jones; aunts & uncle, Stephanie Wortham; Summer & Ramzey Boyd; Kendall Williams; boyfriend, Jesup Black of Toccoa, GA; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, & friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ray Prince & Rev. Austin Kelley officiating. Interment followed in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery.

An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia. (706) 754-6256