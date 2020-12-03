Body

Janice Lucille Hanwright, age 77, passed away November 26, 2020.

Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1943 to Dorothy and Robbie Herbert Lyde, she lived there until moving to Atlanta with her husband, Douglas Byars, in 1965. Janice lived in Gwinnett County for most of her career until retiring from the federal government where she worked as a Realty Specialist for 35 years. Upon retiring, she moved to Dahlonega. She loved living in such a sweet mountain community, away from the hustle and bustle of the suburbs.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Rena Lyde of Macon; her daughter and son-in-law, Robbie and Tony Nunley and grandchildren Caleb and Jamie, Dahlonega; her daughter and son-in-law Shellea and Chris Hurst and grandchildren Avery and Grace, Monroe; and her beloved canine companion, Buddy. Janice loved so many things including first and foremost her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Every morning she had her quiet time followed by the teachings of Les Feldick and Adrian Rogers. She was faithful to cover her children, sons-in-law and grandchildren with daily prayers. In addition to reading voraciously, Janice enjoyed learning Spanish via DuoLingo and watching her favorite homesteaders on YouTube. Her children are eternally grateful for such a sweet and loving mother and know that their mother has been joyfully reunited with her parents and other dearly departed friends and relatives in Heaven. Thanks be to God.

A memorial service officiated by Dr. Bill Hutcheson was held at Dahlonega Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 1.

Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, Georgia 30533. (706) 864-3683 www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com