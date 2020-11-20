Body

Mr. Brian Steven Early, age 52, of Dahlonega passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Brian was born in Hall County on May 3, 1968 to the late James Edward and Laverne Lance Early.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Early.

Brian was a graduate of Lumpkin County High School Class of 1986. He retired from Kabota Manufacturing. Brian loved to fish and he was an avid Atlanta Braves and Stock Car Racing fan. He was a member of Cavender Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law Judy and Frankie Henson; nephew and his wife Brent and Ashley Henson; great-nephew Finn Henson, all of Canton; sister-in-law Martha Early Elliot, Blairsville; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Graveside services were held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Cavenders Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Stephen Adams officiated.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Cavenders Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 549, Dahlonega, GA 30533.

