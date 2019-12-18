Body

Mr. Bazel Mayo, age 97, of Dahlonega passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Mr. Mayo was born in Louisville, MS on July 29, 1922.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Wayne and Ann Mayo, St. Augustine, FL; daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Ron Young, Dahlonega; sisters-in-law Willie Mae Davis and Velva Davis; grandchildren Scott and Angela Mayo; great-grandchildren Cole Mayo and Dale Keyt; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Graveside services were held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Davis Chapel Family Cemetery. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell officiated.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to TLC Humane Society, 1753 Red Oak Flats Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533 or to the Salvation Army, 711 Dorsey Street, Gainesville, GA 30501.

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.