Body

Mr. Aaron Head, age 41, of Gainesville passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1979 in Gainesville, Georgia to Thomas Alton Head and the late Virginia Seabolt Head. Aaron loved being outdoors picking a guitar. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He was always smiling and was a humble man who everyone thought highly of. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife Maricela Head and children Athan Joseph Head and Andrew Joshua Head.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the chapel at Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

To share a memory of Aaron or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533.