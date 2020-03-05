THE MARCH 4 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body
HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION
• Treehouse squad is building hope in Dahlonega
—City Marshal resumes 911 response
—ELECTION: Smith, Ravert join race for State House seat
SPORTS
—Middle school boys soccer rolls over Rebels
—Middle school girls soccer dominates Fannin
—Baseball team evens record ahead of region play
