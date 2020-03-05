—Baseball team evens record ahead of region play

Body

The Lumpkin varsity baseball team finally got the opportunity to play at its home field for the first time during the 2020 season and went 2-1 on the diamond last week to secure a .500 record going into Region 7-AAA play.

After losing their last two games, the Indians hoped to end their losing skid and get back in the win column when they hosted the Union County Panthers at the LCHS baseball field for their 2020 home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Indians received a stellar performance from their starting pitcher and utilized some small ball in the game to earn a victory over the Panthers.

Hayden Cleland tossed a complete game shutout and the Indians’ lineup got enough production to defeat the Panthers 3-0.

The game started out as a pitcher’s duel between Cleland and . . .

