County reopens parks, reservoir trail

Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to reopen Yahoola Creek Park and Lake Zwerner Reservoir Trail beginning Thursday, April 23 at 7 a.m.

The opening does, however, carry some restrictions.

“Since the governor has lessened the restrictions, opening the park and trail will be in keeping with that. I think it’s good and healthy to let people get out and walk, run and enjoy the sunshine,” said BOC Chairman Chris Dockery, “but I do feel like playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions—anywhere that surfaces would be touched—should remain closed.”

“[The park and trail] are open for use by local residents,” County Manager Stan Kelley said. “But everyone will have to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.” Additionally, the park can only be accessed using Mechanicsville Road.

At this time, several fields are closed for fertilizing and rehabilitation. People are asked to keep out of roped-off fields.

“The park is open for exercise, but not organized sports,” Kelley said.

Hours of operation for the park are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.