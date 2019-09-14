THE SEPTEMBER 11 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body
HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION
• City scrambles as rally looms large
• UNG students sound off on upcoming protest
• Camp Merrill to be featured on Small Town Big Deal TV show
SPORTS
• Tough times continue for LCHS football versus Jackson
• Softball team in good position heading into final month
• Volleyball team stays above .500 mark
