THE SEPTEMBER 11 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

By News Staff on Wednesday, September 11, 2019
  • THE SEPTEMBER 11 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES
    THE SEPTEMBER 11 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• City scrambles as rally looms large
 

• UNG students sound off on upcoming protest
 

• Camp Merrill to be featured on Small Town Big Deal TV show
 


SPORTS
• Tough times continue for LCHS football versus Jackson
 

• Softball team in good position heading into final month
 

• Volleyball team stays above .500 mark
 


• Looking for a job?  Click here to see employment opportunities.
 

• Want to promote a future yard sale?  Sell a car?  Rent a house?  Place an ad in the paper and online here.
 

• Read these stories and much more on the e-edition flip book for subscribers. Subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Dahlonega Nugget
 