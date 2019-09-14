Camp Merrill to be featured on Small Town Big Deal TV show

Body

Co-hosts Rodney Miller and Jann Carl will feature Camp Merrill on the show “Small Town Big Deal.”

The episode will highlight the history of the U.S. Army Ranger camp and the training. The episode was filmed earlier this year.

Small Town Big Deal travels the country highlighting interesting people, communities and events in celebration of the countless great stories of America.

The show premiered in September 2012 on cable channel RFD-TV and since then has grown and attracted a nationwide audience with over 1 million viewers weekly.

A lifelong farmer, Rodney is also a former CEO with national tractor manufacturer McCormick International. Jann is a former correspondent and weekend anchor for Entertainment Tonight.

Today, the show now appears in syndication on more than 170 local stations in over 87 percent of U.S. television markets, including WSB Atlanta. It is also broadcast on the Armed Forces Network for viewing at U.S. military bases across the world.

Learn more at the show at smalltownbigdeal.com, on Facebook facebook.com/smalltownbigdeal and YouTube (youtube.com/smalltownbigdeal).

The episode will air on RFD-TV (on cable providers and DirecTV) at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 and locally on WSB-TV Channel 2 at 5 a.m. on Saturday.