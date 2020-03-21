THE MARCH 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

  • THE MARCH 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES
    THE MARCH 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Coronavirus concern hits home in Dahlonega
 

• Churches preach on despite growing virus vexations
 

• Lumpkin County prepares for coronavirus pandemic
 


SPORTS
• Lumpkin baseball tops Fannin in Region matchup
 

• Lumpkin girls soccer remains undefeated in region play
 

• GHSA suspends spring sports over coronavirus
 


• Looking for a job?  Click here to see employment opportunities.
 

• Want to promote a future yard sale?  Sell a car?  Rent a house?  Place an ad in the paper and online here.
 

• Read these stories and much more on the e-edition flip book for subscribers. Subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Dahlonega Nugget
 