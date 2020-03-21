THE MARCH 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body
HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION
• Coronavirus concern hits home in Dahlonega
• Churches preach on despite growing virus vexations
• Lumpkin County prepares for coronavirus pandemic
SPORTS
• Lumpkin baseball tops Fannin in Region matchup
• Lumpkin girls soccer remains undefeated in region play
• GHSA suspends spring sports over coronavirus
