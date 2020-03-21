GHSA suspends spring sports over coronavirus

Body

After professional sports leagues closed the door or suspended their respective seasons, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) issued a statement that it would be suspending spring sports until further notice, including the State Literary meets, at the end of last week.

The GHSA released a statement last Thursday afternoon, March 12, which started a domino effect, leading to the organization’s final decision to suspend sports activities until further notice due to the rising concerns of the coronavirus.

The GHSA’s initial statement to its member schools stated that, despite the body’s inability to control regular season games, that it would not penalize or fine any of its member schools for canceling or rescheduling events due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Shortly after the GHSA contacted its member schools via email, Governor Brian Kemp issued a Public Health Emergency for the state of Georgia in which he recommended, but did not mandate, that schools across the state be closed due to the pandemic.

Kemp’s message was followed a couple hours later with another statement from the GHSA in which it further recommended that all member schools suspend spring sports activities until further notice.

“The regular season belongs to the schools themselves,” said Dr. Robin Hines, executive director of the GHSA in a statement posted on the GHSA’s website. “We can only recommend that they suspend playing. The final decision will rest with the local school systems, but we hope they heed the Governor’s and the GHSA’s recommendations.”

The State Literary meets are expected to be made up at a future date. The situation with the remaining spring sports schedule has yet to be determined.

“We will definitely suspend for the next two weeks, as the Governor recommended,” said Hines on the GHSA website. “By close of business on Friday, March 27, we will issue an update. We hate to have to make this call, but we must do what is in the best interest of our student athletes and fans.”

On Monday superintendent Rob Brown issued on online release letting the community that classrooms would remain closed throughout March: “In accordance with Governor Kemp’s Executive Order, Lumpkin County Schools will remain closed through March 31, 2020,” he stated. “Closing beyond this date will be determined based on how things develop between now and then. Our teachers and staff remain prepared to serve our students even from afar.”