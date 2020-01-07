THE JANUARY 1 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Bookstore fulfills lifelong dream

• Blue Ridge Archaeology Guild will learn about DeSoto’s effect on Native people

• Commissioners honor service of 'Warriors' of the 48th Brigade





SPORTS

• Boys basketball advances to third place game in Battle of the States tourney

• Girls basketball competes at Battle of the States

• Wrestling team competes at Trojan Invitational Duals





• Looking for a job? Click here to see employment opportunities.



• Want to promote a future yard sale? Sell a car? Rent a house? Place an ad in the paper and online here.



• Read these stories and much more on the e-edition flip book for subscribers. Subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Dahlonega Nugget