Commissioners honor service of 'Warriors' of the 48th Brigade

Lumpkin County Commissioners honored members of the Georgia National Guard 48th Infantry Brigade at the BOC’s last meeting of the year, declaring that the month of December be set aside each year in recognition of those local residents who served in Afghanistan during the Global War on Terror.

Staff sergeants Ashton Sanford, Jose Alvarez and Nick Bauth; and 1st lieutenants Will Mayfield and Edgar Rojas received certificates and County Coins as a memento of the event.

Board Chairman Chris Dockery, who also served in the 48th, said it was “the best part of this job, recognizing these brave men and women who made it possible for us to be here tonight. I know what it’s like to be deployed. It’s hard.”

Commissioner Bobby Mayfield also served, leading a company comprised of several Dahlonega boys in the 48th’s Carlie Company which served in Iraq.

“I’m proud of these warriors,” he said, “and they are all warriors, no matter what their job was.”

One of those who served is Mayfield’s son, Will, a JROTC cadet from the first cadet class. In fact, Mayfield said, there are close ties to the JROTC and this group. Two commissioners served in the 48th, and one is the current JROTC instructor.”

That Senior Army Instructor, Jeff Moran, is a retired major who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’m proud of you guys' and your families' sacrifices,” he told those present.

In addition to the commissioners, several veterans and members of veteran organizations came to add their thanks to those of the 48th., including Executive Officer Nathaniel Stone and Chaplain Major Leslie Chandler, who offered the opening prayer.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Stone told the board, “and thanks to the soldiers that are here today who took the fight to the enemy, and to the community. Thank you for taking the time to honor these soldiers.”

Chandler is now stationed in Macon, but was with the 48th in Afghanistan, he said.

“Driving up here from Macon is the best thing I’ve done all month,” he said.