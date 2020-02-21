THE FEBRUARY 19 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body
HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION
• Fresh 'n Low closing approaches
• Dozen local seats up for election
• Danny's Restaurant to change ownership
SPORTS
• Three Lumpkin wrestlers win State
• Lumpkin Baseball team begins season 2-1
• Girls basketball makes state playoffs for first time in 12 years
