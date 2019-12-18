THE DECEMBER 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

  • THE DECEMBER 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES
    THE DECEMBER 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Lifetime Christmas movie films in Dahlonega

• City Council bids farewell to 'tireless' colleague Bruce Hoffman

• E-SPLOST earmarked for possible new elementary school
 


SPORTS
• Lady Indians go 1-1 to start region play

• Lumpkin boys basketball vanquishes Vikings to start region play

• Rifle team moves to 2-1 with win over Roswell
 


• Looking for a job?  Click here to see employment opportunities.
 

• Want to promote a future yard sale?  Sell a car?  Rent a house?  Place an ad in the paper and online here.
 

• Read these stories and much more on the e-edition flip book for subscribers. Subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Dahlonega Nugget
 