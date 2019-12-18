THE DECEMBER 18 EDITION OF THE DAHLONEGA NUGGET IS OUT NOW. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK'S ARTICLES

Body

HEADLINES IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION

• Lifetime Christmas movie films in Dahlonega

• City Council bids farewell to 'tireless' colleague Bruce Hoffman

• E-SPLOST earmarked for possible new elementary school





SPORTS

• Lady Indians go 1-1 to start region play

• Lumpkin boys basketball vanquishes Vikings to start region play

• Rifle team moves to 2-1 with win over Roswell





• Looking for a job? Click here to see employment opportunities.



• Want to promote a future yard sale? Sell a car? Rent a house? Place an ad in the paper and online here.



• Read these stories and much more on the e-edition flip book for subscribers. Subscribe and view the E-Edition of The Dahlonega Nugget

