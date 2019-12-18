Rifle team moves to 2-1 with win over Roswell

Body

The LCHS rifle team improved to 2-1 on the season when the Indians defeated Roswell High School at the LCHS Hunting Grounds rifle range on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the team’s first competition after the holiday break.

Roswell proved a formidable opponent when the Hornets arrived at the Hunting Grounds, but Lumpkin got an exceptional performance from one of its young guns which proved to be a difference maker and allowed the Indians to secure a 1,101-1,061 victory.

That young gun was JV member Liv Lusky, who shot her way to overall Top Gun honors during the competition. Lusky utilized precision aim and focused concentration to finish the match with a score of 284, leading all other shooters competing in the event.

Lusky was followed by Ansley Gilstrap. Gilstrap recorded a solid score of 274 versus the Hornets to finish second in scoring for the Indians during the match.

Anthony Bauer finished two points behind Gilstrap with a score of 272 and team captain Colby Craddock scored 271.

JV member Made Moyer also had a solid performance against Roswell with a score of 266.

With Lusky leading the way, the combined scores of the Lumpkin shooters was enough to secure them their second win of the 2019-2020 season by a final score of 1,101-1,061.

The victory marked the second in a row for the Indians, improving their overall record to 2-1.

The match also marked the third time this season that the LCHS rifle team was able to post a score of 1,100 or higher this season, a feat that the team wasn’t able to accomplish until midseason last year.

The LCHS rifle team will now set their sights on Centennial High School when they host the Knights at the LCHS Hunting Grounds rifle range tomorrow, Dec. 12. The competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.