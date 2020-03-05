—Tennis standout Ferrell signs with Piedmont College

Body

LCHS’s number one singles star Laken Ferrell has been making a name for himself on the tennis court since he joined the team his freshman year.

And, through his four seasons with the Indians, Ferrell has continued to strive to become the best tennis player he can through his work ethic and determination.

Given Ferrell’s success on the court during his time with the team, it came as no surprise to those who have witnessed the senior’s skills when he signed with Piedmont College to play at the collegiate level at a recent signing ceremony held at the LCHS auditorium.

“Laken Ferrell has the drive, the skills and the spirit to be a great college athlete,” said LCHS head tennis coach Alan Hogan. “His level of fitness and his work ethic have served him well here, and I know it will benefit him in college. He’s been a . . .

