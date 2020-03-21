—STAR Student celebrates stellar achievement

Body

Despite claiming American history and civics as her favorite classes, this year’s STAR Student, Katy Carroll, chose freshman world literature teacher Betsy Brown as her STAR Teacher.

“She always told us these great stories,” Carroll said. “And I have lots of good memories.”

“I was so surprised to be chosen as Katy’s STAR Teacher. It’s been two years since I taught her. This is a huge honor,” Brown said. “Stories are my number one teaching tool. They get us all on the same page, and Katy responded well to that.”

So, evidently, did a lot of Brown’s students that year. Her stories and what they were studying led to a . . .

