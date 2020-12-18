Young Lumpkin wrestling squad shows promise in home meet

Jack Irwin, the lone returning state placer for Lumpkin, finishes off his opponent with a pin to claim third place in the 145 lb. weight class at the John Smith Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at LCHS on Friday and Saturday.

After losing five state placers from the 2019-2020 LCHS wrestling team, many would assume the Indians would have a down, rebuilding year, putting forth such a young team. However head coach Sean Hage…