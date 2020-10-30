Volleyball team competes in State Sweet 16

Addie Rucker focuses in to get a perfect set while teammates Reagan Spivey, Isabel Davenport, Kiersta Trammell and Victoria Crotzer look to react in time to get the ball back over the net during Lumpkin’s second round playoff match.

The LCHS varsity volleyball team’s historic 2020 season came to an end just days after it earned a first round victory over Murray County in the GHSA State Volleyball Playoffs when the Lady Indians…