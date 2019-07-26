UNG athletic events to be telecast on Georgia Mountain TV

Body

The University of North Georgia athletic department has announced Georgia Mountain Television as a new affiliate partner of the Nighthawk Sports Network with live broadcasts scheduled to be carried on the cable television provider beginning in fall of 2019.

The local, linear broadcasts will feature both live and replay of all Nighthawk Sports Network broadcasts for men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball. The agreement will also cover special events like the Golden Nighthawk Awards Gala, Operation Nighthawks of Honor and Make-A-Wish Day.

The award-winning in-house video unit of UNG, the Nighthawk Sports Network, will produce a combination of nearly 100 live events and UNG-centered programming during the upcoming academic year for streaming, radio and local television. All broadcast coverage is also available on the sport’s online schedule, under the coverage area.

The agreement also features approximately 20 bi-weekly coaches and highlight show called UNG Nighthawks All-Access. The 30-minute show will be hosted by Craig Corbin, the Voice of the Nighthawks, and is scheduled to air on the first and third Thursday of each month beginning on September 19.

“Broadcasting Nighthawk athletics regionally on cable with our affiliate Georgia Mountain Television is a trendsetting opportunity for us,” Lee Glenn, Associate Athletic Director, External Operations said. “GMTV’s reach will allow fans, parents, alumni and prospective students to see the University of North Georgia and our premier NCAA Division II athletic programs featured on television through the Nighthawk Sports Network. We are proud that Nighthawk fans viewed our broadcasts in record numbers last year online and look forward to sharing our first-class production with our great fans across the region through television.”

Georgia Mountain Television is a go-to-source for 24/7 local information, and events in the North Georgia Mountain Region. GMTV is located and operated in North Georgia’s lake and mountain region and can be found on Windstream cable channels 78.12 and HD channel 890.

“We at GMTV are thrilled to partner with The University of North Georgia athletic department and the Nighthawk Sports Network to telecast their championship caliber collegiate sports throughout our region,” said GMTV’s Scott Newton. “GMTV showcasing these competitive live events and top-notch shows builds on our mission of engaging local programming for our area.”

The new partnership with GMTV will mark the first time the Nighthawk Sports Network has been carried by a local television provider. UNG Athletics announced the launch of the NSN in the fall of 2015. The digital streaming network offers live ESPN-style broadcasts in high definition of most events hosted on UNG’s Dahlonega campus.