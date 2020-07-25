Senior Softball—Miners sweep Old Bones to take possession of first place

LC Miners infielder “In” Vince “Able” Adams blasts a pitch over the fence for a home run against the Franklin Old Bones. Adams had a perfect day at the plate, going 7-for-7 with eight RBIs in the lead-off spot for the Miners.

The Lumpkin County Miners senior softball team continued their hot start to the 2020 Clayton League season and secured sole possession of first place in the league standings when they swept the…