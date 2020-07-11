SENIOR SOFTBALL—miners sweep gold to become only undefeated league team

LC Miners player “Hammering” Harvey Schmedlapp smashes a pitch to the gap for a triple during a Clayton League doubleheader versus the Dahlonega Gold. Schmedlapp finished the day 7-for-7 at the plate with seven runs scored and seven runs batted in with three doubles and two triples.

The Seniors of Swing, Lumpkin County’s two senior softball teams the Lumpkin County Miners and the Dahlonega Gold, battled it out in a Clayton League doubleheader when the two teams took to the field…