Senior Softball - Miners denied first Clayton League Championship title

Lumpkin County Miners player/coach Jeff “Da Man” Daley connects for a hit. Despite falling just short of a league championship title, Daley is excited about the future of the team. The Lumpkin County Miners, one of Lumpkin County’s Seniors of Swing ball clubs, watched another chance to win their first Clayton League Championship title fall by the wayside when they were defeated… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.