Schofield ends senior season with third State Swimming appearance

Lumpkin County senior Faith Schofield finished up her final season with the LCHS swim team by setting a personal record and finishing 42nd overall in the girls 100 yard freestyle at the GHSA Swim State Championship held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center recently.

The State Championship appearance marked the third of Schofield’s high school career with the LCHS swim team.

Schofield, who had qualified for the State Meet in the team’s 2019-2020 season opener, showed off her talent and skill in the water during the state event.

Schofield finished 42nd overall out of the 57 swimmers participating in the race with a time of 57.48 seconds. The time marked a personal record for the senior swimmer.

“This was Faith’s [Schofield’s] third trip to state and she will be missed,” said LCHS head swim coach Katie Powell.

Schofield’s high school success is another shining example of the progress of the LCHS swim program, which has seen several swimmers reach the State Championship in the past few seasons; including former LCHS swimmers Ben Moers and Mateo Golloshi.

The 42nd place finish and personal record allows Schofield to end her high school career on a high note.

Powell is hopeful that the success of Schofield, Moers and Golloshi in recent seasons will inspire LCHS’s younger swimmers to work hard towards obtaining the same kind of success that those LCHS swimmers enjoyed during their careers.