New football game day procedures aim to combat COVID-19 spread

The Lumpkin County Indians football team will finally get a chance to play its first game of the 2020 season this coming Friday, Sept. 4. The Indians will host Franklin County at the Burial Grounds at Cottrell Field. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

