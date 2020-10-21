Middle school boys win State XC Championship

Body

Pictured (from left) are head coach Brooke Flakes, Will Routhier, Sam Edwards, Wyatt Windham, Hagen Glenn, Cooper Marling and Jackson Marling as they celebrate with the trophy after the LCMS boys’ Cross Country team won the State Championship on Saturday at the Georgia State Middle School Cross Country Championships in Cochran. “In a season plagued by injuries and quarantines, our student-athletes persevered,” Flakes said. The championship finished off a perfect season for the boys, who won all four of their regular season events before taking the state title. The girls’ Cross Country team also had a successful season, compiling podium finishes of third place at the Union County meet and second place at the Fannin County Hero Run and Towns County meet before finishing the season with a fourth place finish at the League Championships.