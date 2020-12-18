Lumpkin's Caldwell finishes third in volleyball Player of the Year voting
Despite having a phenomenal season on the volleyball court for the Lady Indians, senior MaKenzie Caldwell had to settle for third place when Blitz’s Volleyball Player of the Year award was announced for 2020.
