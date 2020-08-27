Lumpkin volleyball team improves to 7-1

Isabel Davenport gets the upper hand with a deft touch at the net for a Lumpkin point versus Rabun. Davenport has upped her aggressiveness this season and continues, alongside Kiersta Trammell as part of Lumpkin’s setting dynamic duo.

The LCHS varsity volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2020 season when the Lady Indians went 3-0 last week to improved their overall record to 7-1. “I am just so proud of this team for all…