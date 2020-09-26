Lumpkin volleyball looks to maintain intensity after difficult week

The heart and soul of this year’s volleyball team, MaKenzie Caldwell goes up for a spike during Wednesday’s match against White County. Caldwell’s play consistently brings energy to her squad. After a hot start to the 2020 season, the LCHS varsity volleyball team cooled off a bit at the beginning of conference play and is now looking to maintain the intensity it had at the start of the… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.