Lumpkin just can’t find enough juice against North Hall

Caleb Norrell carries the ball during a kickoff return against North Hall on Friday. Norrell led the Indians with five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown as the first Lumpkin receiver to have over 100 yards in one game since Austin Pierce in 2015.

Before the LCHS football team faced off against North Hall at The Brickyard on Friday, head coach Caleb Sorrells had just one request for his team. He wanted some juice. “I think this week we just…