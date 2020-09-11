Lumpkin cross-country team opens 2020 season

Lady Indians star runner Abbie Hilchie leads the pack halfway through the Union County Invitational. Hilchie led the team to a first place team finish with a fifth place individual finish at the 2020 season opening meet.

After four failed attempts, the LCHS varsity cross-country team finally kicked off its 2020 season when the Lady Indians and Indians competed in the Union County Invitational held at Meeks Park in…