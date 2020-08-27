LCHS softball team starts region play 1-1

Lady Indians right fielder Haley Voyles slides in safely at home after a wild pitch by White County’s pitcher. Voyles had a solid performance against the Lady Warriors in the Lumpkin win.

The LCHS varsity softball team started off Region 7-AAA play with a 1-1 record after falling to the Gilmer County Lady Bobcats before ending a three-game skid to defeat the White County Lady Warriors…