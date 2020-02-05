Girls basketball tops GAC as Davenport reaches 1,000 point mark

Body

The LCHS varsity girls basketball team fell to fifth place in the Region 7-AAA standings after defeating Greater Atlanta Christian (GAC) and dropping a close contest to Dawson County last week.

The Lady Indians also welcomed a new member to the 1,000-point club when junior point guard Isabel Davenport nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key for her second basket in the early minutes of Lumpkin’s conference matchup against the Lady Spartans of GAC at the Longhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Lumpkin’s players mobbed Davenport in a huge embrace at center court after she drained the shot in celebration of the momentous achievement.

That wouldn’t be the last time that the Lady Indians would celebrate, as Lumpkin proceeded to dismantle the Lady Spartans to earn its third straight victory over GAC spanning back to last season.

Davenport, who needed five points to hit her 1,000th point coming into the game, supplied those five and 15 others to lead the Lady Indians with 20 points in the 67-35 victory versus GAC.

Freshmen Lexi Pierce and Kate Jackson also had solid games in the lopsided win. Pierce finished the game with 18 points and Jackson contributed 16 points in the win.

Senior Madisyn Echols added seven points and Makenzie Caldwell finished the game with 6 points.

The win improved the Lady Indians’ overall record to 14-8 and their region record to 5-5.

The Lady Indians hoped to keep rolling when they traveled to Dawson County to battle it out with their neighboring region rivals the Lady Tigers on Friday, Jan. 24.

However, the task before Lumpkin wasn’t an easy one with the Lady Tigers ranked in the Top 10 in the state.

The Lady Indians held their own in the first quarter of play, thanks to a 4-0 run to end the period, and trailed Dawson by just two points at 12-10.

Both teams picked up the pace in the second quarter, but once again the two squads went back-and-forth and matched each other shot for shot. The Lady Tigers finished the second quarter with a slight 17-16 advantage to take a 29-26 lead into the halftime break.

Lumpkin kept fighting to close the gap in the third quarter and did just that by outscoring Dawson 16-15 in the period to trail by two points at 44-42 going into the final quarter of the contest.

Unfortunately for Lumpkin, the Lady Indians ran into foul trouble in the fourth quarter. Desperate to take the lead, the Lady Indians took some chances that cost them on the defensive side of the ball in the late minutes of the game.

Davenport fouled out with just under a minute left to go, taking away Lumpkin’s hottest shooters.

In the end, solid free throw shooting by the Lady Tigers allowed Dawson to hand Lumpkin a 63-55 defeat.

Jackson led the offensive charge for Lumpkin in the game with 20 points and was a huge factor on the boards as well.

Davenport finished the game with 19 points before fouling out, Pierce contribute nine points and Caldwell added five points in the loss.

The region loss dropped Lumpkin’s overall record to 14-9 and its conference record to 5-6.

At press time, the Lady Indians were set to close out the 2019-2020 regular season with a conference matchup against the North Hall Lady Trojans at the Longhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 28. No official results were available.

The LCHS varsity girls basketball team will look to earn itself a spot in the GHSA State Girls Basketball Championship tournament when they take part in the upcoming Region 7-AAA Championship tournament.