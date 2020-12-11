Girls basketball team battles tough Cherokee squad

Freshman guard Averie Jones dribbles down the court looking to find an open teammate with a pass during Friday’s loss to Cherokee County. The Cherokee defense kept the Indians under intense pressure all night, making things difficult on the offensive end.

An 0-2 week may have put a damper on the LCHS girls basketball team’s early season success, bringing down its overall record to 2-3, but head coach David Dowse says that can be deceiving on the…