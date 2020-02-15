Girls basketball receives at-large bid to State

Body

Shortly after press time it was announced that the Lumpkin County High School varsity girls basketball team’s 2019-2020 season was given new life.

The Lady Indians received the Class AAA at-large bid following the release of the official GHSA Girls Basketball State Playoff brackets.

The Lady Indians, who thought that their season was over after a first round loss in the Region 7-AAA Championship tournament recently, were ranked in the Top 10 of Class AAA teams in the state for most of the season.

Based on the team’s strength of schedule, in arguably the toughest region in the state, and its power ranking; the Lady Indians were given the opportunity to participate in the State Playoff tournament with the at-large bid.

The news of the Lady Indians’ newfound life came a day after Lumpkin point guard Isabel Davenport was named Co-Player of the Year for Region 7-AAA, Kate Jackson was named to the All-Region team and both Makenzie Caldwell and Lexi Pierce were given honorable mentions for their performances during the 2019-2020 season.

Lumpkin will travel to Johnson Savannah High School for the first round of the GHSA Girls Basketball State Playoff this Friday, Feb. 14. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.