Girls basketball looks to continue strong play toward final part of season
Freshman Averie Jones weaves through a host of defenders toward the hoop for a basket against Gilmer County on Friday. As the team’s leading scorer on the season, Jones adds versatility to an already lethal attack that head coach David Dowse only sees getting better.
As the girls basketball regular season nears its end, the LCHS girls basketball team stayed on track toward its season-long goal with a 67-46 victory over Gilmer County on Friday.
Head coach David…
