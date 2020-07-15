GHSA maintains stance on fall sports guidelines

Last season at this time the LCHS football team was hard at work practicing with helmets and pads in preparation for the season, but with the GHSA not adding any additional changes to its coronavirus guidelines last week the Indians are still unable to utilize helmets, shoulder pads and knee or thigh pads during its 7-on-7 scrimmages.
After weeks of loosening restrictions on sports activities for its over 450 members schools, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) chose not to allow any additional changes to its guidelines set…
