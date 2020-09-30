Football team unable to overcome obstacles versus Leopards
Senior defensive lineman Joseph Thomas was the bright spot for Lumpkin, anchoring the middle of the defense and showing the ability to disrupt the Leopards’ passing plays while also plugging the middle on inside runs.
With a week of misfortunes leaving the Indians to have to fill multiple holes on both sides of the ball, LCHS was unable to overcome its obstacles and lost to Banks County on Friday, 37-0 to fall to…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.