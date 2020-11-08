Football team helps make dream come true

-
LCHS football fans were in for a special surprise during Friday’s game as Cason Brinson, whose disability keeps him from playing the sport he loves with the team he loves, was given the opportunity to run a play, taking the ball 80 yards for the lone touchdown in Lumpkin’s 41-6 defeat at the hands of Cherokee Bluff.
Calling plays during a football game is often about seizing opportunities.
However, LCHS head coach Caleb Sorrells, who handles the offensive play calling duties on Friday nights took a moment to…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.