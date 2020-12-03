Davenport signs with North Georgia basketball

In her first three seasons with the Lady Indians, Isabel Davenport has proven herself to be fearless on the court. The senior will take that fearless style of play to the Nighthawks after graduation. Love of the game has been a mainstay in Lady Indian senior point guard Isabel Davenport’s life. From the first time she played Park & Rec basketball at age five to scoring her 1,000th point… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.