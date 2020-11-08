Cross-country competes at Region Championship

The Lumpkin County girls cross country team was led by Abbie Hilchie, who finished in 16th place overall. The Lumpkin County boys were led by freshman Ben Sherrill with an 18th place overall finish. The LCHS cross country team watched its 2020 season come to an end when the Lady Indians just missed the cut for the GHSA State Cross Country Championship with a fifth place team finish and the… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.