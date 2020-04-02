Coronavirus: GHSA not ready to give up on spring sports

Body

The latest word from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) was optimistic in not deciding to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season.

GHSA officials still hope to finish some abbreviated form of spring sports after Governor Brian Kemp extended the order for schools to remain closed until April 24. GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines is hopeful if school isn’t closed for the rest of the year, sports will return in some form.

“We would do everything that we could do to have some sort of abbreviated season and abbreviated championships,” stated Hines in a release issued by the organization last week. “That would be our first goal that we would like to see happen. That goes down to it being after the school year ends where it’s safe to play games and have a senior night.”

After Governor Brian Kemp ordered school closed through April 24, the GHSA decided to do the same when it came to spring sports activities.

In a release issued by the GHSA, the organization stated that it would be suspending all sports activities through the same date, April 24.

“These are, of course, unprecedented times that call for unprecedented actions and our main concern remains the safety of all student-athletes, their families and fans,” Hines said in the statement.

The statement came days before President Donald Trump announced that the federal government would be extending its social distancing measures through April 30. That decision should have an impact on the GHSA’s next decision on the matter.

However, Hines and the GHSA conveyed a sense of optimism by not cancelling the spring sports season all together.

“The worst case scenario would be to cancel the spring season,” Hines stated. “But here at the Georgia High School Association, I’m not prepared to do that now.”