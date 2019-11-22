Coach set to continue Lumpkin wrestling’s legacy of excellence

Body

In his first year coaching the LCHS wrestling team, LCHS head wrestling coach Sean Hage is ready to continue the legacy of excellence that the Indians have enjoyed over the years in the 2019-2020 season by bringing a new perspective to his wrestlers.

“I was very excited to become a member of the Lumpkin Tribe,” said Hage. “I fell in love with the community years ago when my wife and I got married up here. Seeing the love and support wrestling has at Lumpkin County has just increased that and I was excited to become a part of that.”

Knowing the storied history of the LCHS wrestling program, Hage isn’t trying to revamp the program in his first season at the helm of the team, but is incorporating different perspectives when it comes to technique.

“I hope to bring a different perspective to the Lumpkin Indians in my first season,” Hage said. “When it comes to technique and training everyone does things differently. What Brian Mathews did with the wrestling team was obviously working, so I am not trying to change things as much as blend my stuff and his.”

With a host of talent wrestlers, including two-time State Champion Nolan Wheeler and defending State Champion Sam Irwin, Hage knows that he has the talent to have a successful season.

“In wrestling you can either be a hammer or a nail, Lumpkin County High School is full of hammers,” Hage said. “While every kid on this team is not a state champion, there is not one of them that I don’t think could be.”

The Indians have gotten off to a strong start to the 2019-2020 season already, earning a second place team finish at the Early Bird Duals at Woodward Academy in the team’s season opener, defeating Banks County 46-30 in dual action and placing second as a team at the Spartan Classic hosted by Greater Atlanta Christian this past weekend.

The Indians watched Trevor Coryell, Jack Irwin, Levi Seabolt and Austin Evans wrestle their way to first place finishes during the Spartan Classic. Ricky Hicks battled his way to a second place finish and Jeremy Morales earned a third place finish at the event.

The combined efforts of the Lumpkin wrestlers allowed them to earn their second runner-up finish this season and displayed the talent that the team possesses this season.

Hage believes that the team should continue to wrestle well throughout the season. But, he is more focused on making sure his wrestlers win the right way.

“To work hard, to compete honorably and to leave absolutely nothing left when the last whistle blows,” Hage said about the goals he has set for the team this season. “That way we will have no regrets, and we will have won everything we deserved to.”

The LCHS wrestling team will be back in action when the Indians take part in the North Hall Invitational this Saturday, Nov. 23, at North Hall High School. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.