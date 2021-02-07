Boys basketball suffers heartbreaking loss to North Hall

  • Junior guard Jones Harris puts up a shot in the team’s nail-bitting one-point loss to North Hall on Tuesday. Harris led the team with 19 points despite getting into a bit of foul trouble throughout the game.
    Junior guard Jones Harris puts up a shot in the team’s nail-bitting one-point loss to North Hall on Tuesday. Harris led the team with 19 points despite getting into a bit of foul trouble throughout the game.
A controversial finish marred a crucial matchup between the LCHS boys basketball team and North Hall on Tuesday, January 26, as the Indians fell by one point on a last second score from the Trojans,…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.