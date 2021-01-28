Boys basketball get crucial victory over Gilmer County

Head coach Michael Parker encourages his team during a timeout in Lumpkin County’s crucial region-win over Gilmer County on Friday. Parker’s team was 9-9 as it headed into yet another crucial region-matchup with North Hall on Tuesday.

A close loss in their first matchup against Gilmer County gave Friday night’s rematch crucial implications in the region. LCHS senior Brian Cunane said his team wasn’t in the right mindset before the…